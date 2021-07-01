Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.44

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 3211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

