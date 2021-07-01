Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 289.58 ($3.78). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 323,792 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of £612.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.30.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £67,855.96 ($88,654.25).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

