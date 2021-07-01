Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGGZF. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

AGGZF stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

