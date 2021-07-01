Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 79.2% in June

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGTK stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Agritek has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
