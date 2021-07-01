Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 79.2% in June

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGTK stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Agritek has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

