Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.29

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and traded as low as C$25.37. Air Canada shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 2,454,038 shares.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.43.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.