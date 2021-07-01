Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

