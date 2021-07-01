Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.08 and a beta of 1.86.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.