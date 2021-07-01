Ajmere Dale Sells 1,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SQ stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.85. 5,598,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,228,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Square by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

