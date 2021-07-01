Ajmere Dale Sells 1,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SQ stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.85. 5,598,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,228,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.42.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Square by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.