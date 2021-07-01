Alan R. Schuele Sells 5,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

