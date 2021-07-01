Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Hits $5.78 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $1.60 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00363026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003890 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

