Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

