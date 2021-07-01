Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

OTCMKTS ANCUF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 140,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

