Alliance Pharma’s (APH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

APH stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.20 ($1.34). 730,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.22. Alliance Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 68.08 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £546.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

