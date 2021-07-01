Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Skye Global Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.44 on Thursday, hitting $2,513.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,418.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.