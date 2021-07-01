Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.05% of Amalgamated Financial worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

AMAL opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $487.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

