Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,508. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,124,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 939,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,593 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.