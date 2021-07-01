American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.36 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

