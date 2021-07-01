American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.36 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
