American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.62

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 151728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOUT. Cowen raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.