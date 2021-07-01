Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12), with a volume of 82,824 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.17. The company has a market capitalization of £134.98 million and a PE ratio of 55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

