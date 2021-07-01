Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Amundi has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $83.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

