Amundi’s (AMDUF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.
Amundi Company Profile
