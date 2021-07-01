Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amyris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $12,919,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.