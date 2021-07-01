Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 12,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

