Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.