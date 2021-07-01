Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. 52,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

