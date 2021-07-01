Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

