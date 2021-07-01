Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/25/2021 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/16/2021 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/11/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/7/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,083. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnite by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

