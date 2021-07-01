Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/14/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/12/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $54.00.

5/4/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 411,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy Inc alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.