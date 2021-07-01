Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Andritz stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.