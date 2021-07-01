ANON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ANON has a market capitalization of $17,832.23 and approximately $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045486 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

