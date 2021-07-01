AnRKey X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114,565.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $114,565.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,965,182 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.