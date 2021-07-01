ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.90. 4,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,386. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.33 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.53.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

