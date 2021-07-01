APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.31. APA shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 74,552 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Get APA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -372.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 37.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.