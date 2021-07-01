Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,288. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.