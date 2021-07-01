APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $560,898.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,337,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

