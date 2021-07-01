ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Up 95.3% in June

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 537,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of ARCB opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

