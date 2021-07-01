Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 307,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,819. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.