ArdCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,676.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $144,676.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00695436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,427.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

