Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.