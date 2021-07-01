Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00168822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,323.86 or 0.99208813 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.