ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.35 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $24.35 million and $737,770.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00137691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00170683 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,572.96 or 1.00045513 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,516,209 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

