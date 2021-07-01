Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

