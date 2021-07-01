Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AITX opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.