Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Ashtead Group stock traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $297.91. 10,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $308.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.99.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

