Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $186,215.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

