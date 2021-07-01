Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.65. 64,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,616,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $773.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

