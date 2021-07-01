Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATC. Barclays started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

ATC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 418,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,828. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

