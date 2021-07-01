ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.48

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and traded as high as $28.55. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 4,530 shares traded.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.