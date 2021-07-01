Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.81. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 3,324,917 shares changing hands.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPW. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

