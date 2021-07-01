Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.81. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 3,324,917 shares changing hands.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.
Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)
Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
