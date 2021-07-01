Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.63. 12,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,743. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

