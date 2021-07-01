Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,964.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Axe has a total market cap of $287,767.81 and approximately $71,964.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00958618 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

