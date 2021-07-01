Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 2.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
BW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market cap of $649.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
