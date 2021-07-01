Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 2.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $649.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

